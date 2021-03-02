Report: Dolphins tell Kyle Van Noy he’ll be released

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy signed a four-year deal with the Dolphins last year, but he reportedly won’t be making it to the second year of that pact.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have informed Van Noy that they will be releasing him. Van Noy’s contract calls for his base salary of $12.5 million to become guaranteed on March 20.

Van Noy was set to count $13.9 million against the cap. The Dolphins will get $9.775 million of that space back by parting ways with him.

Van Noy had 69 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 14 games for Miami last season.

