Report: Dolphins talking to teams about trading Kenyan Drake

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly got a green light to talk to other teams about a trade and it seems the Dolphins are making some calls of their own about another one of the team’s players.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday’s pregame show that the Dolphins are talking to other teams about trading running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake ran four times for 12 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in the season opener. The 2016 third-round pick has 290 carries for 1,370 yards and nine touchdowns and 96 catches for 777 yards and six touchdowns over the course of his time in Miami.

Should the Dolphins move Drake and Fitzpatrick for future draft picks, they’ll be well stocked with choices in the years to come as they try to remake a roster short on talent in the present.

UPDATE 12:26 p.m. ET: Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have not had any discussions about trading Drake.