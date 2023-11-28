Report: Dolphins are expected to sign Jason Pierre-Paul off Saints' practice squad

The Dolphins are expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off the Saints' practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Miami lost linebacker Jaelen Phillips to an Achilles tear on Friday. Phillips had 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception and 11 quarterback hits.

Pierre-Paul will join Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah in helping replace Phillips.

The Saints signed Pierre-Paul to their practice squad two weeks ago, and he played 17 snaps Sunday and made two tackles.

Pierre-Paul, 34, spent the 2022 season with the Ravens. He totaled three sacks, five passes defensed, five tackles for loss and an interception in 14 games.

Pierre-Paul, the No. 15 overall selection in 2010, has 94.5 career sacks. He has won two Super Bowls, one with the Giants in 2011 and one with the Buccaneers in 2020.