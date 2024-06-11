Report: Dolphins signing former Saints safety Marcus Maye

Breaking: Former Jets and Saints safety Marcus Maye is signing with the #Dolphins, per source. Maye had multiple teams interested but loves the roster in Miami and wants to be part of a Super Bowl contender — which he believes Miami has. pic.twitter.com/OOpu62Ihv6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 11, 2024

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports the Miami Dolphins signing former New York Jets and New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye, putting him in a good spot to compete on one of the AFC’s top rosters.

Maye was a salary cap casualty for the Saints early this offseason but his lack of availability played as much of a part in the decision to move on from him. He never did live up to his billing as a capable replacement for Marcus Williams, having missed as many games as he played (17) through two years between multiple injuries and a suspension.

We’ll see how he does in Miami. Safety Jevon Holland is one of the few starters returning to the Dolphins secondary from last season along with cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Kader Kohou, but Maye will be competing with veterans like Jordan Poyer for snaps. Miami’s pedestrian pass defense tied for the seventh-most touchdown catches allowed last year (27), so they’re hoping Maye can clean up some things on the back end.

