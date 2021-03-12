Report: Dolphins signing former Panthers P Michael Palardy

The Dolphins are signing former Panthers punter Michael Palardy to a one-year deal, according to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.

Palardy spent the entire 2020 season on the injured reserve list after tearing his ACL playing basketball with his son during the offseason. Before that, he’d played in every Panthers game the previous three and a half years. During his time in Carolina, Palardy averaged 45.3 yards per punt and 25.8 yards per kickoff. He’s already been replaced by Joseph Charlton.

The Miami team that Palardy is joining is on the upswing. They went 10-6 last season, a huge bounce from their 5-11 record in 2019. Under coach Brian Flores, the Dolphins’ trajectory should keep going up, as well. They hold four of the top-50 picks in this year’s NFL draft and if Deshaun Watson does wind up getting traded they are the team with the best assets to pull off a deal.

