Report: Dolphins to sign Teair Tart

Defensive tackle Teair Tart visited with the Bengals last month, but he's reportedly set to sign with a different AFC team.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports that Tart has agreed to terms on a contract with the Dolphins. There's no details about the terms of that deal.

Tart split last season between the Titans and the Texans. He joined the Titans in 2020 and played 11 games for the team last season before being released. He was claimed off of waivers by the Texans and appeared in two games for them before the end of the regular season.

Tart has 79 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in 47 career games.