Report: Dolphins will sign River Cracraft to active roster from practice squad

The Dolphins are signing receiver River Cracraft to their active roster from their practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The team had not filled their open roster spot since putting Austin Jackson on injured reserve, and Cracraft was out of standard elevations from the practice squad.

Cracraft has been cut 14 times in his career by his count, but he has touchdowns in back-to-back games to earn a spot on Miami’s 53-player roster.

Cracraft has only two catches this season, but they both went for touchdowns. One covered 2 yards and the other went for 11. They were the first two touchdowns of his career.

He has played 27 games with one start in his career, appearing in games with the Broncos, 49ers and now Dolphins.

Cracraft has nine catches for 98 yards.

