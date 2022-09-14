Report: Dolphins to sign OT Brandon Shell to practice squad

Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson went down with an ankle injury in their Week 1 matchup with the New England Patriots, and he didn’t return. Left tackle Terron Armstead also left the game briefly before returning.

The Dolphins have been extremely cautious with injuries since Mike McDaniel’s arrival in South Florida. With that, Miami has signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell to their practice squad, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Shell spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets and the last two with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s started 61 games in his career, primarily at right tackle.

The former Gamecock joins Larnel Coleman and Kion Smith as the tackle options on the practice squad with Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Greg Little and Robert Jones capable of playing the position on the active roster.

While McDaniel addressed Jackson’s injury on Wednesday, saying that the ankle has improved, it’s not clear that he’ll be available for their Week 2 battle with the Baltimore Ravens. McDaniel also didn’t commit to Armstead being healthy for the contest.

Shell’s signing gives them a veteran option that can slide in if necessary and, at the very least, provides veteran depth to a position that needs it.

