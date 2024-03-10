Report: Dolphins re-sign OL Robert Jones

The Dolphins are bringing back offensive lineman Robert Jones, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones was scheduled to become a restricted free agent, but instead of tendering him, the Dolphins signed him to a one-year deal.

He is a candidate to start at right guard if Robert Hunt leaves in free agency.

Jones, 25, appeared in eight games with five starts last season. He saw action on 418 offensive snaps and 33 on special teams.

In three seasons, he has played 33 games with 13 starts.