Report: Dolphins sign former Seahawk Shaquem Griffin to one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their roster by signing LB Shaquem Griffin to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins are signing ex-#Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to a 1-year deal, source said. Some LB depth and special teams help. Colleague @TomPelissero had reported he was in for a visit. Now, he’s sticking around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reports the signing doesn’t guarantee Griffin will be on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster. It’s more so of an opportunity to prove he still belongs and to find some role with the team.

Griffin wasn’t tendered by the Seahawks early in the offseason, thus making him an unrestricted free agent. With the freedom of being a free agent, he visited multiple teams and decided the Dolphins were the best fit for him. Although it isn't clear if he had any other offers.

Through Griffin’s three seasons in the league, he amassed 46 appearances during the regular-season. Recording a sack, 25 tackles, and six QB hits. He’s only recorded one start, coming in his league debut in 2018.