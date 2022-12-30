Report: Dolphins re-sign former ‘Last Chance U’ WR to practice squad

While the Miami Dolphins worked out two wide receivers on Thursday, they haven’t signed either of them yet.

However, according to the Miami Herald’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Dolphins have re-signed wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. to the practice squad. Jackson previously spent a month on the practice squad earlier in the season, as he was released during the last week of November.

Jackson, 25, is the son of the late Calvin Jackson, who spent five seasons with the Dolphins from 1994-99.

This move may be happening because undrafted rookie Braylon Sanders used the last of his elevations last week against the Green Bay Packers, so he can’t play again this season unless he’s signed to the active roster.

List

28 current Dolphins who have postseason experience

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire