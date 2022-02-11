Report: Dolphins retain two defensive assistants, one offensive

Not even 36 hours after his introductory press conference new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has spent most of his time putting together his coaching staff.

There have already been reports that the team is keeping defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and defensive line coach Austin Clark and are adding wide receivers coach Wes Welker and tight ends coach Jon Embree from San Francisco.

Now, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are keeping three more assistants from the 2021 staff in linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, and running backs coach Eric Studesville.

Studesville, who held the role of co-offensive coordinator as well last season, is focusing on just running backs in 2022. The 54-year-old has been in the league since 1997, mainly coaching backs, so it’s a smart move by McDaniel to keep an experienced coach around to lean on.

Burks, who was originally brought on as a coaching assistant under Brian Flores in 2019, was promoted to cornerbacks coach in 2021.

Campanile made the jump from the college game to the NFL in 2020, joining Flores’ staff. He began coaching at Rutgers in 2012 and eventually worked his way into a job as co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at Boston College in 2018. He and recently departed outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard worked a lot with Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips, and Andrew Van Ginkel who all had productive seasons.

The spots are filling up quickly in Miami. If you look away for a second, you may miss a hire.

