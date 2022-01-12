Report: Dolphins request permission to interview Vance Joseph

Vance Joseph’s name hasn’t come up much for head coaching jobs since his two seasons in Denver, but he will get a chance to interview in this hiring cycle.

The Dolphins have requested permission to interview the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Miami fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday after Flores went 24-25 in three seasons.

Joseph, 49, joined the Cardinals as an assistant coach after going 12-21 with the Broncos. The Cardinals have finished 11th in 12th in points allowed the past two seasons.

He began his coaching career in the NFL in 2005 as an assistant defensive backs coach with the 49ers. Joseph worked his way up from there, spending time with the Texans and Bengals before becoming the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2016. The Broncos hired him as head coach the following season.

