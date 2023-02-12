The Dolphins have requested an interview with Chargers assistant Tom Donatell for their secondary coach job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Donatell, the son of Ed Donatell, joined the Chargers in 2021 as assistant secondary coach.

He got his start in the NFL coaching ranks in 2017 with the Seahawks. Donatell spent four seasons there as a defense quality control coach.

He also has four seasons of experience coaching at the collegiate level, serving as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of South Florida (2013-14) and at UCLA (2015-16).

Donatell rotated at linebacker and safety as a collegiate player for the University of Iowa from 2008-12. He started eight games at strong safety for the Hawkeyes as a senior in 2012.

Report: Dolphins request interview with Tom Donatell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk