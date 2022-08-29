Report: Dolphins releasing OL Adam Pankey

The Miami Dolphins are continuing their roster cuts to get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are releasing offensive lineman Adam Pankey.

Pankey was originally signed by Miami back in 2019, and he spent all of 2021 on the practice squad.

This summer, Pankey put in solid work as a backup lineman, showing his versatility to play all five spots. That ability is extremely valuable, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Dolphins bring him back on the practice squad if he doesn’t any other offers.

