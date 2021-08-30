The Shaq Lawson–Benardrick McKinney trade did not work out for either the Texans or the Dolphins.

The teams swapped linebackers, as well as a swap of late-round picks, on March 14. The Texans traded Lawson to the Jets on Sunday, getting a sixth-round choice in return.

The Dolphins cut McKinney on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

McKinney is coming off a 2020 season cut to four games due to shoulder surgery. The Texans made the inside linebacker a second-round choice in 2015.

In six seasons in Houston, McKinney started 77 games, totaled three 100-tackle seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Report: Dolphins releasing Benardrick McKinney originally appeared on Pro Football Talk