Report: Dolphins release WR from practice squad on Monday

The Miami Dolphins have been rather busy on Monday, as they made two transactions to kick off their week following the bye.

With the signing of wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to the practice squad, the Dolphins have released wide receiver Raleigh Webb, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s David Furones.

Webb, 25, originally was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel last year before being signed to the New England Patriots active roster.

He joined Miami’s practice squad at the conclusion of training camp when he was released by the Patriots.

