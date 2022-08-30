Report: Dolphins release UDFA DL Ben Stille

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to make their roster moves to get down to 53 players before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are releasing undrafted rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille. Stille joined Miami this offseason after his collegiate career at Nebraska.

He had a long way to go, but the rookie improved throughout the summer and was performing well in the preseason games, recording 12 tackles and a sack in the three contests.

Miami could be pretty deep at the interior defensive line spot, but Stille seems like a great candidate for the practice squad.

Be sure to keep up with all of Miami's roster moves via the cutdown tracker.

