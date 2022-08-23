Report: Dolphins release S Sheldrick Redwine

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams will be required to get their rosters down to 80 players before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

The Miami Dolphins began that process by releasing safety Sheldrick Redwine, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Redwine originally joined the Dolphins during their 2021 campaign when he was signed off of the Carolina Panthers practice squad in October. He appeared in four games for Miami, recording just two sacks. Miami re-signed Redwine as a restricted free agent this offseason.

This move leaves the Dolphins with Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Verone McKinley III and Clayton Fejdelem at the safety spot.

List

6 quick-hit takeaways from Dolphins' preseason loss to Raiders

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire