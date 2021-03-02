Report: Dolphins to release LB Kyle Van Noy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Miami Dolphins begin to brace for the upcoming 2021 NFL offseason, the team is going to be faced with some difficult decisions in order to best align themselves for additions for the roster. The Dolphins are already well positioned relative to the rest of the league — but they are apparently considering a major move that would open up even more cap space to allow the team to add more cap space to their books ahead of March 17th. A new report, coming from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, indicated that the Dolphins are considering cutting one of their free agent additions from just one year ago: linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

But the news moves fat in the offseason — and a second report quickly followed from Mike Garafolo; this one more definitive. Van Noy is reportedly done in Miami.

The fact that Van Noy was even a cut candidate is a testament to how the Dolphins structured their contract with Van Noy last March. Miami and the former Patriots linebacker agreed on a 4-year, $51M contract and $30M of that figure was classified as guaranteed money.

But should the Dolphins opt to cut Van Noy ahead of the start of the league calendar, Miami will save nearly $10M in cap for the 2021 season and incur a $4.125M penalty in dead cap for the upcoming season. That is, all considered, an easy to swallow number relative to the initial terms of the deal. And that’s the most important thing to remember with how Miami spent last offseason: the Dolphins spent money, but they spent it in a different fashion than how the team had been conducting business in the past.

In prior seasons, Miami’s cap expenditure was bogged down by deferred guarantees. These Dolphins, under the direction of Chris Grier, are putting more guaranteed money in the front of the deal — allowing the team to have more flexibility year over year.

There’s no better example than the reported split with Van Noy just one year into a contract worth $51M. And, to the Dolphins’ credit, they’ll owe him less than $5M in dead cap for his trouble.

Recommended Stories

  • Dolphins release LB Kyle Van Noy

    The Dolphins released LB Kyle Van Noy on Tuesday, a surprising move by Miami. Van Noy was just one year into a four-year contract, which he signed with the Dolphins last offseason. Van Noy played 14 games, made 69 tackles and recorded six sacks to go along with a career-high 10 tackles for loss

  • Kyle Van Noy “surprised and disappointed” by Dolphins release

    Linebacker Kyle Van Noy‘s time with the Dolphins is up. Van Noy was informed by the team that he will be released after playing one year of the four-year contract he signed with them as a free agent last year. Van Noy released a statement saying he was not expecting the move and felt he [more]

  • AP sources: Dolphins tell LB Van Noy he will be released

    Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy is moving on after one season with the Miami Dolphins, and he's not happy about it. The Dolphins told Van Noy he will be released, two people familiar with the discussion confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Dolphins had not commented. In a statement, Van Noy said he was disappointed and surprised.

  • Dolphins will release linebacker Kyle Van Noy; should Patriots bring him back?

    The Dolphins will release linebacker Kyle Van Noy, making him an NFL free agent. Should the Patriots try to bring him back?

  • Report: Dolphins tell Kyle Van Noy he’ll be released

    Linebacker Kyle Van Noy signed a four-year deal with the Dolphins last year, but he reportedly won’t be making it to the second year of that pact. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins have informed Van Noy that they will be releasing him. Van Noy’s contract calls for his base salary of [more]

  • Could Giants or Jets pursue surprise free agent Kyle Van Noy?

    In a very surprising move on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins released veteran LB Kyle Van Noy – one year after he signed a multi-year deal with the team last offseason.

  • Former Bills DT Jordan Phillips felt Buffalo wrath after J.J. Watt signing

    Former Buffalo Bills DT Jordan Phillips on Arizona Cardinals signing J.J. Watt.

  • A Miami man became a millionaire at the start of March. And all it took was a little luck

    A Miami man marked March 1 as the day he became a millionaire thanks to his winning the Florida Lottery Mega Millions.

  • Detroit Lions may consider roster cuts this week as salary cap remains in flux

    Campbell said wide receiver and depth at cornerback are two of the Lions' biggest needs entering free agency

  • Have the Bears emerged as favorites to potentially land Russell Wilson?

    Bears TE Jimmy Graham, who is a good friend of Russell Wilson's, has been talking up the team and the city.

  • Matt LaFleur: Joe Barry learned a lot from previous defensive coordinator jobs

    The Packers parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine after their NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers and head coach Matt LaFleur considered nine candidates before hiring Joe Barry to run the defense this season. In a Tuesday press conference, LaFleur stressed Barry’s ability to communicate when discussing why he was the choice to [more]

  • What were other teams offering to J.J. Watt?

    The Cardinals reportedly have signed defensive lineman J.J. Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed. “Reportedly” is the key word because, frankly, there have been too many instances over the years where reporters rush to Twitter with whatever an agent tells them without scrutinizing or expressing skepticism about the information. (And, [more]

  • Buccaneers QB coach tells awesome story of Tom Brady's post-Super Bowl mindset

    It's no surprise that Tom Brady was already thinking about winning another title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers less than 24 hours after he led them to a Super Bowl LV triumph over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Kiper: Bears, Ryan Pace need to be aggressive to draft first-round QB

    Expert consensus says there could be five quarterbacks drafted in the first round this year.

  • 2021 Utah Football Schedule Released

    Utes to play six home games in 2021SAN FRANCISCO – The 2021 season is looking bright for the University of Utah Football Program as the Pac-12 Conference announced the 2021 schedule today with the Utes also playing three non-conference games in addition to their nine-game league slate.

  • Position-switching Polanco enjoys pain-free start with Twins

    After having surgery on his right ankle for the second straight offseason, Jorge Polanco has enjoyed a pain-free start to spring training with the Minnesota Twins. Camp came with a position switch for Polanco, too, which won't hinder his goal to put those injury problems in the past. “I feel more comfortable, getting my at-bats, getting my feet down,” Polanco said after his move from shortstop to second base was essentially certified in the team's exhibition opener.

  • Spring Football's Burning Questions: Can Hogs settle QB battle?

    The Razorbacks enter the 2021 spring football season with a group of four quarterbacks on scholarship–with another on the way this summer. Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is tasked with replacing former Gator transfer Feleipe Franks who threw for 2,107 yards on 163 completions with 17 touchdown passes, four interceptions and an Arkansas record-setting completion percentage of 68.5. Franks came to Arkansas and he did what he needed to do–working his way into draft consideration as a late-round prospect while helping the Hogs reach three conference wins.

  • The 10 best things you should buy in March

    During March, you can save big on things like grills, luggage, and winter apparel, making it the best time to buy them.

  • Hart stops 28 shots; Flyers blank Sabres 3-0 again

    Flyers goalie Carter Hart was happy to put Lake Tahoe behind and get back indoors. Hart stopped 28 shots and Philadelphia shut out the Buffalo Sabres on consecutive days following a 3-0 win on Sunday. Following Brian Elliot’s 23-save shutout in a 3-0 win Saturday, Hart earned his second career shutout and bounced back from being yanked after allowing six goals on 23 shots through two periods in a 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins last weekend.

  • Golf: Slumping Fowler in battle to keep major streak alive

    Rickie Fowler heads into this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational seeking a long-awaited return to form that would do wonders for his bid to extend a streak of 41 consecutive major appearances. Fowler, who is 65th in the world rankings and without a top-10 finish since January 2020, can keep his major streak alive by winning a PGA Tour event ahead of the April 8-11 Masters or by getting back into the top 50. That could prove a daunting task given that Fowler, a five-times winner on the PGA Tour who was once ranked fourth in the world, has missed the cut in 10 of his last 25 starts.