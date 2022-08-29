Report: Dolphins to release LB Darius Hodge

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to trim down their roster in an effort to have 53 players by the NFL’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are releasing linebacker Darius Hodge. Hodge was claimed off of waivers by Miami in 2021 after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals, but he never played in a regular season game for the team.

Hodge becomes the second linebacker released by the Dolphins to start the roster cuts, as they’ve also moved on from Calvin Munson.

Keep up with all of Miami’s roster moves with our cutdown tracker.

List

Winners and losers from Dolphins' preseason finale

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire