Report: Dolphins to release LB Calvin Munson, OL Blaise Andries

With the roster cut downs due by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Miami Dolphins have been active on Monday.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are releasing linebacker Calvin Munson and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Blaise Andries.

Munson has bounced around for a few years now, mostly back and forth from practice squad and active roster between New England and Miami. He was clearly at the bottom of a full linebacker room.

Andries joined this offseason, following the draft, along with Kellen Diesch. Miami has been trying to find some depth at tackle, but Andries hasn’t figured into those plans going forward.

