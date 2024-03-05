Report: Dolphins to release Keion Crossen

Defensive back Keion Crossen is set to hit the open market.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Dolphins will release Crossen as they prepare for the start of the new league year. Crossen signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins before the 2022 season and dropping him clears his entire $2.99 million cap charge.

Crossen played in 16 regular season games for the Dolphins in 2022 and made 32 tackles while seeing time on defense and special teams. He had three tackles in their playoff loss to the Bills and then missed the entire 2023 season after being placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury in August.

Crossen has also played for the Patriots, Texans and Giants since entering the league in 2018.