Report: Dolphins RB De’Von Achane carted off field in preseason game vs. Texans

Miami Dolphins running back and former Texas A&M football player De’Von Achane was carted off the field and into the locker room after suffering an injury during Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Achane apparently suffered the injury during the Dolphins’ third-quarter drive. However, the exact injury remains uncertain as the television broadcast did not show a video replay of the play in question. The former Aggies tailback had previously run to the sidelines around the 9:44 mark of the second quarter in serious discomfort. He was seen flexing his left hand on his way off the field. That marked the last time the game broadcast showed Achane before he went into the locker room.

Upon first glance, it seems that Achane suffered some shoulder injury after being landed on toward the end of a play. Before leaving the field on a cart, Achane had six carries for 27 yards, including a highlight-worthy 20-yard gain early into the second quarter.

Dolphins’ rookie RB De’Von Achane was carted off the field and to the locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

Hopefully De'Von Achane is good to go. Got landed on here. Some type of shoulder injury is most likely. Hope he's ready for Week 1. https://t.co/8739sovOpP — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) August 19, 2023

In three seasons with Texas A&M, Achane finished with 369 carries for 2,376 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns with a career average of 6.4 yards per attempt. He also finished with 65 receptions for 554 yards and five receiving touchdowns. Achane was taken with the 84th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

We’ll be sure to provide further updates on Achane’s injury as they come through.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire