Report: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to miss game vs. Cardinals with sprained MCL

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to be without starting running back Kenyan Drake in Week 9. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 that is expected to sideline him a while and, while head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the injury is less severe than expected, it is unlikely Drake will be able to play this week. The Cardinals’ Week 9 opponent, the Miami Dolphins, will also be without their top running back as well.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, running back Myles Gaskin will miss three games with a sprained MCL in his knee.

Per source, reason Dolphins acquired RB today is Myles Gaskin has sprained MCL and expected to miss three games — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 3, 2020





Miami traded for running back DeAndre Washington before the league’s deadline on Tuesday.

Gaskin was the Dolphins’ workhorse this season. He led the team with 100 carries and 387 rushing yards, and is tied for the team lead with 30 receptions.

The Dolphins will not likely have Washington available to play against the Cardinals because of COVID testing protocols, so Miami will have to rely on Matt Breida and Jordan Howard to lead the rushing attack.

Breida, the former San Francisco 49er, has only carried the ball 37 times this season for 128 yards. He has played in only 23% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Howard has 18 carries for 14 yards but has scored three times, leading Miami in rushing touchdowns. He has played in only 29 snaps all season.

The Dolphins will play a rookie quarterback with only one NFL start against the Cardinals and also be without its top offensive weapon.

