Report: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to start over Ryan Fitzpatrick after bye

It's officially Tua Time in Miami.

The Dolphins will reportedly make first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback following their Week 7 bye, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick moves to the bench.

The move comes just two days after Tagovailoa made his NFL debut, playing in mop-up duty in a blowout victory over the winless New York Jets.

Miami is currently 3-3 and in second place in the AFC East, trailing the Buffalo Bills by just one game.

The switch from Fitzpatrick to Tagovailoa is more an indictment of the latter's potential than the former's ability. Through six weeks, Fitzpatrick had been solid for the Dolphins, throwing for 1,535 yards and accounting for 12 total touchdowns.

But, at age 37, Miami knows its future is with Tagovailoa, not Fitzpatrick. With the bye week looming, the offensive line playing well and the defense clicking, the Dolphins felt it was the perfect time to make the move.