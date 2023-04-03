Report: Dolphins open to trading WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

When the Miami Dolphins signed former Dallas Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. to a three-year, $22.05 million in the opening days of the 2022 league year, fans were excited to have another receiver to play alongside Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker.

However, not too long after, Miami was offered the opportunity of a lifetime, as they traded for Tyreek Hill to be the team’s top option. They then traded Parker to the New England Patriots, making leaving Wilson as the team’s third receiver.

When the season began, it was clear that Wilson, while still getting opportunities, wasn’t the third option on the field – that belonged to Trent Sherfield.

Entering 2023, Wilson is set to have a cap hit of $8 million, leaving many to question if the Dolphins would try and trade him, and, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, that’s something they’d be open to.

“The Dolphins could trade Wilson this offseason to reduce his cap hit from $8 million to $2 million or $1 million, depending on the timing of the trade,” Jackson wrote over the weekend. “They’re open to that, but they’re also OK with having him on the team, according to an involved source.”

Saving $7 million isn’t insignificant at this point in the offseason. According to Spotrac, Miami has just $2.03 million remaining. However, they will get a bump when Byron Jones’ post-June 1 release goes through.

They’d be able to use some of that on signing more free agents to contribute at other positions, extend players like Christian Wilkins, Connor Williams and Zach Sieler or carry it into the season with a possibility to keep it for 2024.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire