Report: Dolphins offer contract to RB Dalvin Cook, not accepted yet

The Miami Dolphins may not be working on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex at this point in the offseason, but that doesn’t mean those in the front office aren’t trying to improve the roster before training camp begins in late July.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have offered a contract to free agent running back Dalvin Cook, but the former Minnesota Viking is expected to take his time and mull over his options.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Miami had an interest in Cook while he was still with the Vikings, as they reportedly offered a trade earlier in the offseason, but the two sides couldn’t come to a deal.

Now that the 27-year-old is a free agent, he’s able to meet and negotiate with multiple teams, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has stated that Cook has at least a couple of offers.

It’s unclear what the terms of the offers are, but the Dolphins are clearly still interested in the four-time Pro Bowler despite returning Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed from last year’s roster and drafting De’Von Achane in the third round.

According to Over the Cap, Miami has $13.9 million in cap space to play with, but there are many ways that the money could be used.

Advertisement

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Dolphins' 2023 training camp reporting dates announced Dolphins resale ticket prices up 100% from last year, sixth-most expensive in the NFL Dolphins' 2023 training camp preview: WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

An offer for Dolphins fans

For the best local South Florida news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Palm Beach Post.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire