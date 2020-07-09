Report: Dolphins have not discussed extension with Matt Breida

Dolphins running back Matt Breida moved to South Florida in recent days, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Who knows how long Breida remains there?

The Dolphins traded for Breida this offseason, giving up the No. 153 overall selection to get him. Breida is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in March.

The Dolphins, who have yet to see Breida even practice, have not discussed a contract extension with Breida, according to Jackson.

Breida is scheduled to make $3.3 million in the final year of his deal.

With the pandemic creating an uncertain financial situation, Miami has held off on extension talks with any of their players scheduled for 2021 free agency, Jackson adds. That includes Davon Godchaux and Raekwon McMillan.

Breida, whose career highs of 153 carries and 814 yards came in 2018, will share the load with Jordan Howard this season.

