Report: Dolphins to name QB Tua Tagovailoa starting quarterback

So much for “mop up duty” for Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins managed to sneak their No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa onto the field for a handful of snaps in the closing minutes of Miami’s game against the New York Jets, a game that was won by a final score of 24-0. In those handful of reps, Tagovailoa was 2 of 2 passing for 9 yards and a key first down to help the Dolphins close out the game from the shadow of their own goal posts.

It was presumed, at the time, to simply be garbage time experience.

But according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it was anything but — it was actually a precursor to a massive change to the Miami Dolphins’ starting lineup, a change that will be made effective in Week 8 when the Dolphins take the field to play the Los Angeles Rams.

Dolphins fans, your new starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins is Tua Tagovailoa.





This is an unexpected change; one that brings about plenty of questions and plenty of excitement. As we hear more of the Dolphins’ decision and the ramifications from here moving onward, we’ll hopefully get more clarity as to what prompted the change now as the Dolphins sit at 3-3 on the season. We can presume Miami feels as though they’re close to contending — and that Tagovailoa is perceived as a potential spark that can lift the team to the next level throughout the final 10 games of the year.