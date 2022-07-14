Report: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki are not expected to reach long-term deal

Earlier this week, reporting emerged that the Dolphins and Mike Gesicki had “not really engaged in contract negotiations” since the tight end received the franchise tag back in March.

With the deadline to reach a long-term deal coming on Friday, it doesn’t look like a new contract is coming.

Unsurprisingly, Miami and Gesicki are not expected to reach an agreement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gesicki has been a significant contributor to Miami’s offense for years, setting career-highs in receptions (73) and yards (780) last season. He also caught 53 passes for 703 yards with six touchdowns in 2020.

But there is some question about Gesicki’s best fit for new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense, as Gesicki is not known as a particularly strong run blocker.

The Dolphins selected Gesicki in the second round of the 2018 draft. He’s now set to make $10.9 million on the franchise tag in 2022.

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is in a similar situation playing on the franchise tag, as he is also not expected to reach a long-term agreement with Dallas.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku was also franchise tagged this offseason but signed a four-year deal worth $56.75 million in May.

