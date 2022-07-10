The deadline for players with franchise tags to sign long-term deals with their current teams comes on July 15 and it doesn’t look like there’s much movement toward an agreement for Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Gesicki and the Dolphins have “not really engaged in contract negotiations” since Gesicki was tagged early in the offseason. Gesicki is set to make $10.9 million under the terms of the tag.

Two other tight ends were tagged this year. David Njoku and the Browns reached agreement on a four-year deal worth over $54 million, but Dalton Schultz is in the same boat as Gesicki heading into the final week of negotiations.

Gesicki has signed the tag, so he will likely be at training camp even if a late push doesn’t result in a new contract. In addition to Gesicki and Schultz, Bengals safety Jessie Bates and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown are also currently set to play out the year under the tag.

Report: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki haven’t “really engaged” in contract talks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk