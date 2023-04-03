Report: Dolphins met with Louisville OT Trevor Reid pre-draft

After the first waves of free agency have passed, the Miami Dolphins don’t have a clear-cut answer as to what their tackle situation is going to look like in 2023.

Terron Armstead’s name is written in permanent marker at left tackle, but the right side and depth spots are completely up in the air. Austin Jackson started two games at right tackle, but injuries derailed his season.

Miami also brought back Kendall Lamm and Geron Christian, who were both free agents this offseason after spending time with the team in 2022.

However, the Dolphins could look to the draft to find these answers. In fact, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, they’ve already met with a potential solution in Louisville offensive tackle Trevor Reid.

Wilson reported that Miami is one of the many teams the former Cardinal has met with through the pre-draft process, but he wasn’t specific about whether the meeting took place at Louisville’s pro day or the Shrine Bowl.

Reid hasn’t been talked about as a top-flight draft prospect, but after an impressive pro day that included a 38-inch vertical, 10-4 broad jump and a 4.9-second 40-yard dash, some are seeing him as a Day 3 project.

At 6-foot-4 and 311 pounds, the Dolphins could certainly use a late pick on a developmental tackle while they figure out what they have in Jackson as the starter this year.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire