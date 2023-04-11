Report: Dolphins met with DII offensive tackle at his Pro Day

The Miami Dolphins have been known to find talent in places that you’d never expect.

Just last year, they signed cornerback Kader Kohou as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce, and he worked his way into a starting role a year after playing for a school that most haven’t heard of.

Now, Miami may be looking to do that again.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins recently met with Grand Valley State offensive tackle Quinton Barrow at his team’s pro day. Wilson states the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos also spoke with him that day.

Barrow stands at 6-foot-6 and is 317 pounds. During his time with the Lakers, he played left tackle and received All-Conference honors in 2021. He participated in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

With the tackle drawing interest from multiple teams, there’s a chance he gets taken with a Day 3 pick, but it’s likely that he’ll be available after the selection process has concluded.

More!

Pod of Miami Dolphins get in some offseason work together WATCH: Former Dolphin Jason Taylor learns a haka at 'Luau with Tua' One QB for the Dolphins to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire