Report: Dolphins’ list of offensive coordinator candidates revealed

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search is underway and now, thanks to a new report, we have our first look at who the candidates for the gig are. As per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, the Miami Dolphins interview candidates for the vacancy include:

Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville

Dolphins QB coach George Godsey

Clemson OC Tony Elliott

Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton

49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel

Steelers QB coach Matt Canada

List of Dolphins interview candidates, per source Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville

Dolphins QB coach George Godsey

Clemson OC Tony Elliott

Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton

49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel

Steelers QB coach Matt Canada — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 14, 2021

There should be no surprise that the Dolphins are interviewing two of their more respected internal candidates, Studesville was with the Dolphins prior to Brian Flores’ hiring in 2019 and Godsey was formerly the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans. Furthermore, Wolfe confirms that Godsey became the Dolphins’ QB coach in the second half of the season in a coaching change that was never formally announced.

Among the external candidates, Clemson OC Tony Elliott would figure to bring plenty of RPO concepts with him from Clemson, which is an area the Tigers have thrived in the college realm.

Charger QB coach Pep Hamilton may be the most intriguing of the bunch given that he’s already gotten his hands on one of the 2020 NFL Draft’s top-3 rookie quarterbacks; his work with Justin Herbert this season helped propel the former Oregon passer to the most productive rookie quarterback season of all time (from a raw numbers perspective, anyway). Hamilton getting a chance to work with yet another member of the class would offer hope that his magic can help propel Tagovailoa into the passer many envisioned in the years to come.

Miami’s interviews are ongoing — although we figure to have an answer in the coming days. Miami will want to lock in a candidate before many of the coaching vacancies across the league have the chance to be filled.