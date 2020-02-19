Report: Dolphins likely to hold onto Josh Rosen

Ryan Fitzpatrick plans to play in 2020 with the Dolphins welcoming him back and speculation is rampant that the Dolphins will be drafting a quarterback in the first round, which gives a pretty good indication of how the Dolphins see their near and long-term future at the position.

Josh Rosen doesn’t fall into either category less than a year after Miami shipped second- and fifth-round picks to the Cardinals for the 2018 first-round pick. It doesn’t look like they’re in any hurry to push him off the roster, however.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Rosen is “likely to remain” in Miami for the 2020 season. With a guaranteed payout of just over $2 million for the year, there’s no financial reason for the Dolphins to move on from Rosen so it would likely take an overwhelming trade offer or serious roster squeeze elsewhere for that to change.

Whether Rosen stays or goes, he’ll be learning his third NFL offense in three seasons and that’s not terribly encouraging about his chances of finding his footing after a two rough opening chapters to his professional career.