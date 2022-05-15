Report: Dolphins to have joint practices with Buccaneers ahead of preseason game

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins and their fanbase found out when their 2022 regular season and preseason games will be played.

Their preseason opponents include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to the preseason opener against Tampa Bay, the two teams will practice jointly, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Buccaneers have multiple joint practice sessions reported, but this is the first for the Dolphins.

Miami will look to get a look at their new and improved offense against a defense that is just a year removed from winning the Super Bowl.

Look out for further information regarding the dates of these sessions as we draw closer to the start of preseason.

