Report: Dolphins interested in several impending Patriots free agents

The Dolphins hired head coach Brian Flores away from the Patriots last year and they’re reportedly interested in potentially adding some players with ties to New England to the team this year.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that several members of the 2019 team have caught their eye. Per Jackson, the team holds Patriots left guard Joe Thuney in “high regard.” They are not the only team that could make a play for Thuney and his price tag will likely be a high one due to the anticipated interest in his services.

They reportedly have made it known that they’re interested in center Ted Karras, who stepped in for David Andrews last season. They are also said to have “some degree of interest” in safety Devin McCourty.

In addition to those current Patriots, Jackson also reports that former Patriots and current Titans cornerback Logan Ryan is a player on their radar with the start of the league year a couple of weeks away.

Quarterback Tom Brady is another prominent Patriot on track for free agency, but there’s no sign that the team is looking in that direction.

