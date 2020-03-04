Report: Dolphins interested in Patriots would-be free agents Joe Thuney, Devin McCourty

While all of New England - and the NFL, for that matter - remains hyper-focused on Tom Brady's free agency decision, there are a number of other Patriots who could soon be ex-Pats as their own free agency looms.

Among them are guard Joe Thuney, center Ted Karras and veteran safety Devin McCourty. The Miami Herald reports that the Pats' AFC East rivals, the Dolphins, coached by former New England defensive play-caller Brian Flores, "have at least some level of interest in several players who have been Patriots last season or in the past" including those three.

Thuney, the starting left guard, is expected to have plenty of other suitors and could become the highest-paid guard in the league. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins hold Thuney "in high regard."

Karras, who stepped in when center David Andrews was sidelined with blood clots before the season began, also interests the Dolphins, as does McCourty, 32, the safety who has spent a decade in New England. Ex-Pats corner Logan Ryan, 29, who has spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, is another would-be free agent on the Dolphins' radar.

So, while a bid for Brady doesn't appear to be in the Dolphins plans, a reunion with Flores could be in the works for some of TB12's old teammates.







