Report: Dolphins interested in adding new center in NFL Draft

Kyle Crabbs
·1 min read
It should come as little surprise that the Miami Dolphins are continuing to address their offensive line situation. The unit received significant reinforcements in the 2020 offseason, while the group received some tweaks during the early portions of this offseason — including the free agency swap of Matt Skura for Ted Karras. But the Dolphins, upon signing Skura, were not completely finished with the group as they held an offer on the table for veteran center David Andrews.

Andrews eventually resigned with the New England Patriots, leaving Miami with Skura as the unquestioned starting center of the team entering into the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to a report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Miami Dolphins are keeping an eye towards the center position with one of their NFL Draft selections next week. Miami owns top-100 choices with No. 6, No. 18, No. 36, No. 50 and No. 81 overall.

“The Dolphins have told at least one NFL official that they are interested in adding a young center in the draft process,” wrote Jackson.

If Miami hopes to add a potential contender to start over Matt Skura, they’ll need to grab one of the top three or four candidates in this year’s class. Included as potential starters are Alabama’s Landon Dickerson, Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey, Ohio State’s Josh Myers and Wisconsin Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz. A few other candidates could be fits for Miami later in the draft, including Georgia’s Trey Hill and Illinois’ Kendrick Green.

The odds of Miami securing a center with one of their first two selections, both in the top-20, feel long — meaning Miami’s strike zone for a potential contender to start at center will need to come on Friday’s Day 2.

