Report: Dolphins to host Patriots in Week 1

The NFL is set to announce the entirety of the 2022 regular-season schedule Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. However, there have already been leaks regarding some of the matchups.

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, the Miami Dolphins will open up their season by playing the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September, 11 at 1 p.m. ET. This marks the third year in a row that the two teams will play in Week 1.

Miami swept New England in both contests in 2021, but both teams have changed a lot since then, including the Dolphins moving on from former Patriots assistant Brian Flores and hiring Mike McDaniel to be their new head coach.

