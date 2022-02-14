Report: Dolphins hiring Frank Smith as offensive coordinator

The Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith as their offensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Smith served as the Chargers’ run game coordinator/offensive line coach in 2021.

He previously was the Raiders’ tight ends coach for three seasons from 2018-20. He also coached the Bears tight ends from 2015-17 after getting his start in the league as an assistant with the Saints.

New head coach Mike McDaniel said in his introductory press conference that he plans to call Miami’s offensive plays.

But Smith still will be heavily involved in the game planning.

