Report: Dolphins hiring former Hawaii OL coach Roman Sapolu

The Miami Dolphins have lost a number of coaches from Mike McDaniel’s staff in recent weeks, so they’ve been doing their best to fill those holes.

According to Stephen Tsai of the Star-Advertiser, one coach who will be joining McDaniel’s stable of coaches is Hawaii co-offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu.

Sapolu, the son of four-time Super Bowl champion Jesse Sapolu, spent the last two seasons also coaching Hawaii’s offensive line after working with Fresno State (2019-21), Idaho State (2018) and Nebraska (2015-17).

It’s unclear exactly what role he would be filling with the Dolphins, but they did lose three offensive assistants (Kolby Smith, Ricardo Allen and Mike Judge) earlier in the offseason.

