Report: Dolphins hiring Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator

The Dolphins are going old-school with their new offensive coordinator.

Chan Gailey is coming out of retirement and will be the next offensive coordinator in Miami, NFL Network is reporting.

The 67-year-old Gailey last coached as the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2016. He has previously been head coach of the Bills and Cowboys, and his many stints as an offensive coordinator include a previous stop in Miami in 2000 and 2001.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was Gailey’s starting quarterback for all three of his years in Buffalo, and then was the starting quarterback again for both of Gailey’s seasons as offensive coordinator of the Jets, so it appears likely the Dolphins will keep Fitzpatrick, who finished the 2019 season strong.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea yesterday and is now moving quickly to replace him, with a coach everyone thought was retired but will now try to get the Dolphins back into contention.