Report: Dolphins are hiring 49ers Jon Embree to be their TEs coach

The Miami Dolphins have hired head coach Mike McDaniel, and now he’ll begin assembling his coaching staff around him.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch, McDaniel is bringing San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jon Embree to Miami with him to coach in the same role. The job was previously being held by George Godsey who also served as co-offensive coordinator.

This is the first hiring under McDaniel, however, there have been reports that he is interviewing Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London.

Embree has been coaching in the NFL since 2006 when he was brought on to Herm Edwards’ staff with the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he’s had stops in Washington (2010), Cleveland (2013), Tampa Bay (2014-16), and San Francisco (2017-21).

The 56-year-old got a great shoutout from his former tight end George Kittle on his way out the door.

It seems the Dolphins are getting a respected positional coach who’s put in the work around the league.

