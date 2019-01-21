Report: Dolphins to hire Packers assistant as defensive coordinator

The Dolphins might be two weeks away from hiring a head coach, but they’re moving on with Brian Flores’ staff.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins plan to hire Packers run game coordinator/inside linebackers coach Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator.

Graham has the requisite Patriots background to join Brian Flores staff, joining New England in 2009 as a defensive assistant and working his way up to coaching both the line and the linebackers.

The 39-year-old Graham played at Yale, and worked at Notre Dame under Charlie Weis. He spent the previous season with the Packers, and two years with the Giants as well.

The Dolphins are reportedly expected to make Jim Caldwell their offensive coordinator, which will give Flores some experience to lean on in his first head coaching job.