The Dolphins have reportedly found their next offensive line coach.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is hiring Butch Barry to fill that spot on Mike McDaniel’s staff. The Dolphins fired Matt Applebaum after the end of their season.

Barry spent the 2022 season as the offensive line coach for the Broncos. He was the assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers in 2021 and worked with former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay as a senior analyst during the 2020 season. He’s also worked for the Buccaneers.

In addition to firing Applebaum, the Dolphins also dispatched defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and several position coaches. They have hired Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator.

Report: Dolphins hire Butch Barry as offensive line coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk