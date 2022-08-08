Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams recently went public with a plea for more opportunities on offense and they could be coming with a different team.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Dolphins have had talks with other teams about a trade involving Williams. Breer adds that wideout Lynn Bowden Jr.’s name has also come up in discussions with other teams.

Williams has flashed at times over the last three seasons, but he has only played in 24 of Miami’s 49 regular season games over that span. Bowden was a 2020 third-round pick by the Raiders who was traded to the Dolphins before the start of his rookie year. He had 28 catches in 10 games and missed last season while on injured reserve.

With Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, Mohamed Sanu, and fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma also looking for playing time at wideout, it’s no surprise that the Dolphins are seeing what they can get in return for players who might otherwise wind up on the waiver wire later this month.

Report: Dolphins have had trade talks about Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden Jr. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk