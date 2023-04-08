Report: Dolphins free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater has offer from Lions

The Miami Dolphins went into the 2022 season with Teddy Bridgewater as their backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and in front of third-string rookie Skylar Thompson.

However, after an unimpressive showing in his appearances, Miami didn’t bring him back this offseason, instead pivoting to former New York Jets quarterback Mike White.

Bridgewater is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks still on the market, but he remains unsigned. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bridgewater has received interest from multiple teams and has a contract offer from the Detroit Lions that he’s mulling over.

In Detroit, he’d be working with head coach Dan Campbell again, who was on the coaching staff in New Orleans when Bridgewater was a Saint. His backup role would be behind Jared Goff, who had a strong 2022, but he hasn’t exactly proven himself to be a franchise guy.

This could end up being a great landing spot for Bridgewater where he can collect a decent check and fill in if needed on a team that seems to be improving.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire