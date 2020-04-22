Report: Dolphins eyeing possible move to third spot to take a tackle

While much of the focus on the Dolphins’ draft plans have been quarterback-centric, they may have another thought in mind during the first round.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins have been calling the teams in front of them to gauge the price to move up, with an eye on getting their choice of the top offensive tackle prospects.

He specifically mentions the third spot (held by Detroit), but there have been reports that the Giants are willing to move the fourth pick as well.

The Dolphins have three first round picks (fifth, 18th, and 26th, and six of the top 70 picks).

Assuming the Bengals don’t want to trade the first one to them, and Washington ends up with Chase Young, the third spot would offer any team the choice of Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, or Andrew Thomas.

There appears to be significant jockeying for those top four tackles, hence the recent reports that the Panthers (seventh)and Cardinals (eighth) are willing to move down a few spots if the price is right.

The Dolphins have had a need at left tackle since trading Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, and regardless of quarterback, it’s a spot they need to fill.

